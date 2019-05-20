×
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: May 19th; Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for Money in the Bank

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14.56K   //    20 May 2019, 08:41 IST

What a night!
What a night!

Money in the Bank kicked straight off with the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. The kickoff show saw The Usos defeat Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match

The ladder match kicked off with unchecked carnage as Nikki Cross cleared the ring with a ladder. Ember Moon sent Cross through a ladder, snapping it in two, moments after the match began. Bayley took out Mandy Rose with the ladder and tried to set it up but Ember got in the way.

Naomi dodged some big ladder shots in the ring while Carmella was being escorted away by the medical staff because of an injury. Bayley sent Dana Brooke into a ladder but was sandwiched between the two halves of the ladder by Mandy and Natalya.

Brooke dropped the ladder on Cross and reached the briefcase, hanging from it as Mandy tried to bring her down. Four of the women were on the ladder and Natalya sent it crashing down. Ember hit the Eclipse on Natalya and Mandy hit a DDT on Moon onto a ladder.

Carmella came back to the ring and Mandy went after her but was wiped out by 'Mella. Carmella was almost at the briefcase when Sonya DeVille attacked Carmella and then carried Mandy up the ladder on her shoulders. Mandy was up top but Bayley knocked her off the ladder and got the briefcase for herself.

Result: Bayley won the Money in the Bank ladder match and earned a future title shot of her choosing

Match Rating: A

Backstage, Sami Zayn was trying to convince Tryiple H that Braun Strowman will be a big threat to the ladder match later on and HHH agreed to ban him from the arena for the night.

