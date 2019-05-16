WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions - Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Which man will become this year's 'Mr. Money in the Bank?'

Instead of having qualifying matches for both ladder matches at Money in the Bank, WWE simply decided to announce the participants for the matches on episodes of both Raw and SmackDown.

Although it simplified the process, it really took away from delving into the deep roster it currently has. They could have showcased more stars in the qualifying matches rather than having the usual opening promo parade that ultimately leads to a tag team match.

Superstars like Cesaro, Cedric Alexander, Bobby Roode, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe could have been involved in matches that could have set off their current storylines. Instead, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman were announced as the participants from Raw.

On the following night, Andrade, Randy Orton, Ali and Finn Balor were announced as SmackDown's representatives in the ladder match. Once again, matches to determine the winners could have included these men as well as Buddy Murphy, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black or others.

Over the last few weeks, the participants have taken part in tag team matches as well as 'Fatal Four Ways', including an exciting one on this week's SmackDown. With his inclusion in the match, Ali gets another chance at the opportunity he missed out on back at Elimination Chamber.

But a huge development on this week's Raw switched things up when Sami Zayn challenged Braun Strowman for his spot in the match. Strowman had thrown Zayn in a dumpster the previous week after Zayn had constantly lambasted the WWE Universe on a weekly basis.

Since it was a 'Falls Count Anywhere' match, outside interference was almost guaranteed. And to keep their biggest foe out of the match on Sunday, both Baron Corbin and McIntyre interfered on Zayn's behalf.

And with that, Strowman was out and Zayn was in, taking out a former winner while adding someone who has been doing great heel work since his return to WWE. Will he be celebrating like this on Sunday?

SmackDown also did not disappoint as Andrade claimed victory in the 'Fatal Four Way' match on the blue brand. It would be the last visual before the actual PPV, but a particular 'One and Only' didn't let Andrade have the last laugh.

With the build to the PPV done in terms of the TV shows, whittling down the field isn't that hard. Having Corbin win another briefcase would be a huge mistake as he was at the forefront of Raw during the ratings disaster that closed out 2018.

And although they are extremely talented, both Ricochet and Ali probably don't stand much chance of winning either. They'll likely take a lot of the hard bumps and provide us with some spectacular moves. They'll probably take 'RKOs We Expected' off of ladders instead of 'Outta Nowhere.'

I don't think Randy Orton wins either, but it wouldn't surprise me. Management trusts him atop the WWE and maybe they think that's a possible solution to help raise ratings. But I don't think he or the current Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor, will win. If Balor didn't have a title, it would increase his logical chances of winning.

That leaves Zayn, McIntyre and Andrade. All three men are heels on shows that have faces as champions. While it would be a well-deserved win for Zayn due to his work since joining the WWE and his recent fantastic smug heel work, I don't think he's held in high as regard as the other two men.

McIntyre is already a big star and will likely be challenging Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at some point this year. While he would be cemented as a big star by winning, he's already a main-eventer and likely future champion.

WWE really wants to make a new star out of the winner and with the move to Fox in the Fall, I think Andrade wins the MITB match for the men. He's already an amazing performer and with a briefcase win, it would catapult him into the main event.

