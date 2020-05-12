There were some interesting stats created last night at Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank 2020 was pushed forward by WWE despite the current restrictions that are in place all over the world. WWE was able to ensure that WrestleMania still took place last month and, last night Money in the Bank may have been pre-recorded but it still delivered.

While there weren't any title changes as part of last night's show, there were two Money in the Bank winners crowned - as well as a number of statistics created as 12 WWE superstars battled it out inside Titan Tower for the chance to hold the briefcase.

Despite the fact that the show was shortened down somewhat, it was still the form of escapism that every member of the WWE Universe needed and every match was worthy of the pay-per-view level.

Here are just five statistics from last night at Money in the Bank in both the Performance Center and WWE HQ.

#5 Previous Royal Rumble winners facing off at Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins took on Drew McIntyre last night for the WWE Championship in just one of the title matches that were part of Money in the Bank, and it was quite the history-making match.

Rollins was unable to overcome the threat of the Scottish star, in what was a match between the two most recent Royal Rumble winners. Of course, Rollins came out on top back in 2019 along with Becky Lynch, whilst Drew McIntyre was the man who walked out as the victor this year, along with Charlotte.

Both men went on to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania following their January triumph and have now crossed paths. Murphy wasn't on hand last night to help The Monday Night Messiah, but the handshake at the end of the match gave the impression that this feud isn't over yet.

It's also worth noting that both men are also former NXT Champions, as well. In fact, this is the first time on a main roster PPV that two former NXT champs have faced off for a world championship! Facts!