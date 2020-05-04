WWE Money in the Bank 2020: 5 Superstars who could return

Randy Orton and Edge

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 takes place this Sunday, May 10, the first PPV to take place after WrestleMania 36. The PPV's namesake Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will take place at the WWE global headquarters for the very first time.

The matches will begin on the ground floor and the Superstars will have to make their way up to the rooftop in order to get their hands on the coveted briefcase.

There will also be a few singles matches as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Seth Rollins, Bayley will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Tamina, while The Fiend will hope to win back the Universal Championship from Braun Strowman.

Last year's Money in the Bank PPV saw Brock Lesnar make a shocking return; which Superstars could return this time around?

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at Money in the Bank 2020:

#5 Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan was one of many Superstars to be released by WWE last month, but WWE still used her name during the feud between her former Riott Squad members, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed that WWE had planned to use Logan on RAW a few weeks ago.

Meltzer revealed how Logan was to be used on RAW despite being released by the company:

“So, the deal is for some of this talent, and Drake Maverick’s another one, it’s like, since they’re getting paid for 90 days, some of them will continue to be booked. The mentality is they can use her for another 90 days, and she was going to be on the show."

If WWE still plans to use the likes of Logan, they could have her interfere and help a Superstar win the match, which could most likely be in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The only issue is that neither Riott or Morgan are in the Ladder Match, which could pose a problem as to how and where Logan could be used at Money in the Bank.