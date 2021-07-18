WWE Money In The Bank 2021: 6 last-minute predictions - Surprising substitution, former Women's Champion returns, short-term alliance is formed

Money in the Bank takes over Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday night and boasts the traditional Money in the Bank contract ladder matches.

One man and woman will be handed a golden opportunity that could lead to a World Championship shot at some point in the next year. The show will also see Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Edge whilst Kofi Kingston looks to win his second WWE Championship when he takes on Bobby Lashley.

Charlotte Flair looks to become a 14-time Women's Champion when she challenges Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship whilst The Usos look to dethrone The Mysterios for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The RAW Tag Team Championships will also be on the line at Money in the Bank when Omos and AJ Styles defend against The Viking Raiders. This is the first pay-per-view outside of Florida in more than a year and the first in front of a full capacity crowd since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE is seemingly preparing for several shocks and surprises this weekend.

#6. Roman Reigns retains his Universal Championship at Money in the Bank with the help of Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship since Payback last year and has beaten off all challengers, but this weekend could be his toughest task to date. Edge is a former 11-time WWE Champion and is stepping into his first singles world championship match in more than a decade at Money in the Bank.

Edge has made it clear in recent weeks that he remembers his altercation with Rollins back in 2014 and he will get revenge. Rollins is in the Money in the Bank ladder match which he could lose and with rumors that Rollins could face off against Edge at SummerSlam, The Messiah could then interfere and help Roman Reigns to retain his Championship.

Rollins also wants the Universal Championship so this would be a short-lived alliance, but it would be enough to build towards Rollins' SummerSlam match.

#5. There is a last-minute substitution in this year's Money in the Bank match

Whether it be the men's or the women's match, Brock Lesnar set the tone back in 2019 when Sami Zayn was taken out of the ladder match and The Beast Incarnate was able to replace him.

This year there are several stars who could step into the match whether it's Becky Lynch who takes out a female wrestler in order to step into the Women's Money in the Bank match or Baron Corbin so that he can take Shinsuke Nakamura's slot and win the contract for a second time.

