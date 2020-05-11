WWE Money in the Bank: 5 things we learned from the event

There were plenty of talking points from WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 is now done, dusted and in the record books. Otis and Asuka are this year's big winners after claiming victory in the respective ladder matches.

It was, once again, a chaotic night of WWE action as Money in the Bank took over not only the WWE Performance Center but also the plush Headquarters of WWE in Stamford, Connecticut.

The company made good on its promise to have the men and women in the Money in the Bank ladder matches fight from the bottom of the building to the very top, and there was plenty of hilarity in between, with a number of key talking points.

Otis wins Money in the Bank

At the end of the night at Money in the Bank, though, it was arguably Otis who was celebrating the longest and loudest after he continued his incredible and somewhat unlikely rise to the top of WWE - and their Headquarters - by snaring the briefcase, albeit perhaps more by luck than judgment or intent.

🎵 Well I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why,



I Believe, I Believe, I Believe in the Truth from inside,



Ohhh YEAAA, Ohhh YEAAA, I Said OHHH YEAAA from me#WATCHyourTOEZ

Well I'll take my time



as I DRIFT and DOZ 🎵#BlueCollarSolid pic.twitter.com/M23cZfCrqL — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) May 11, 2020

Asuka, while also victorious on the night, has far more big-match experience. While her victory may have raised one or two eyebrows, it certainly won't have come as a surprise or be classed as an upset.

It was a night that saw Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman both retain their Championships, while The New Day, Bobby Lashley and Bayley all also secured sizable victories.

With everything now in the rearview mirror, it's time to take a quick look back at 5 things we learned from WWE Money in the Bank 2020:

#5. Lashley is an aimless wrecking ball

Bobby Lashley made short work out of R Truth

There's no doubting that, right now, there are few Superstars on a more dominant run than Bobby Lashley.

The former ECW Champion may not be headlining shows week in, week out, and his run is certainly flying under the radar. Nonetheless, there is arguably nobody who is racking up more consecutive wins than The Almighty.

The question is, where is this headed? Has WWE been keeping Lashley ticking over in readiness for a thrust into the main event scene? Or are they yet to fully decide what they want to do with the powerhouse? What is clear is that something is afoot for the former military man, as WWE rarely gifts consecutive, televised victories without a reason.

Lashley made short work out of R-Truth at WWE Money in the Bank, but it's now time for this wrecking ball to get some direction.