WWE must book mega Gunther feud against RAW star after nearly 2 years

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser, collectively known as Imperium, were the first overall picks of Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft and will stay on RAW for at least one more year. The former Intercontinental Champion has already declared for the King of the Ring tournament next month, but at the same time, he has to deal with internal issues, after Ludwig Kaiser attacked Giovanni Vinci on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Aside from his current feud with Xavier Woods, who is a former King of the Ring tournament winner, Gunther appears to have no direction at the moment, but fans could expect him to return to the title picture in one of WWE's upcoming premium live events (Clash at the Castle, Money in the Bank, SummerSlam).

At the same time, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could have him get involved in a feud with a former NXT Champion and the newest member of the RAW roster, Ilja Dragunov.

Gunther and Ilja Dragunov could re-ignite their NXT UK feud

Gunther and Ilja Dragunov have a history that goes back to their early days in NXT UK, where the two collided twice for the NXT UK Championship. Gunther initially defeated Dragunov and retained his NXT UK Championship back on October 29, 2020.

Dragunov then came back and dethroned Gunther in 2021, putting an end to the latter's title reign after two and a half years (870 days). Now, they will have a chance to re-ignite their feud as members of the RAW roster.

Gunther does not see Ilja Dragunov joining the Imperium

Ilja Dragunov was a probable candidate to join the Imperium after Ludwig Kaiser's attack on Giovanni Vinci, still, this is not expected to happen, as Gunther does not want to see his former rival join his faction.

Instead, The Ring General sees a battle with the former NXT Champion taking place sooner rather than later.

"I think Ilja is definitely a better enemy than a friend. And yeah, it has to come down to that. Ilja is one of us in the terms of like – (Ludwig) Kaiser, Ilja, and I, we all wrestled each other years back. He has his own way to go, wherever he ends up. And further down the line, I think it’s a no-brainer that this has to happen a few times," Gunther said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Fans would be absolutely thrilled if they got to see a heated feud involving The Ring General and The Mad Dragon.

Ilja Dragunov could make a statement if he defeats Gunther

Gunther has solidified himself as one of the top WWE Superstars, especially after being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Thus, Ilja Dragunov would be able to make a statement and emerge as a top contender for a future title match if he emerged victorious in one or more matches against the former Intercontinental Champion.

With that in mind, we should expect Triple H and WWE to consider the possibility of starting a feud between The Ring General and The Mad Dragon as soon as possible.