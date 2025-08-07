WWE must sign this Hall of Famer and have him face Brock Lesnar before it’s too late

With Brock Lesnar back in WWE, the possibilities of matches are endless. WWE could revisit the previously scrapped match with GUNTHER or Dominik Mysterio. While he’s currently going to feud with John Cena, his future is still open to suggestions. This is where TKO could come into play and schedule a match that was initially teased for the UFC. Since TKO owns both WWE and UFC, they could easily book a match between Lesnar and Jon Jones.The former UFC Heavyweight Champion retired from mixed martial arts on June 21, 2025, and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame under the Fight Wing category. However, since July 4, 2025, he has re-entered the testing pool. He is also listed as active on the official UFC website.After winning his match against Daniel Cormier in July 2017, Jones challenged Lesnar. This did not go anywhere since he was flagged for potential doping in August, which resulted in his being suspended for 15 months.While he returned to the UFC in October 2018, he did not continue his beef with Lesnar. In September 2020, it was revealed that Dana White was planning a match between the two, and both men wanted it. However, Brock Lesnar would go on to say in 2022 that he preferred being retired from the UFC since 2017.Now, with both men available, TKO could use WWE to schedule a mega showdown between the two former UFC Champions in the squared circle. Right now, however, these are just speculations.Brock Lesnar’s return has divided the fansWhile Lesnar did receive a massive pop when he returned at SummerSlam, the fan base is divided on it. Many believe that he should not have been brought back since the Vince McMahon lawsuit is ongoing. However, the other side of the fan base is excited to see The Beast back where he belongs.Fans are also excited to see Cena face Brock Lesnar one last time. When The Beast returned in 2012, he destroyed Cena, which has now become a landmark in his career. The GOAT will likely go over Lesnar since this is his retirement tour, but WWE will get its money’s worth out of these two icons facing off one last time.Their match could be scheduled for the upcoming Clash In Paris, which does feature Cena on its promotional material.