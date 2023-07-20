WWE needs to bring back 33-year-old superstar with a new attitude

WWE needs to consider bringing a 33-year-old superstar back to television with a new presentation.

SummerSlam 2023 is just around the corner, and many marquee matches have already been made official for the premium live event. However, there is one superstar who has a ton of potential but has been absent from the main roster.

Riddick Moss has only made one appearance on WWE RAW since he was selected by the brand in this year's draft. He formerly went by the name "Madcap Moss" on the main roster, but the company changed his name back to Riddick following the draft.

The former 24/7 Champion and Baron Corbin were a comedy act on television for a while, but fans grew tired of their shtick. Corbin has returned to NXT to reinvent himself, and it could be time for Moss to do the same on the main roster. He portrayed the Madcap Moss character as well as he could, but there was a ceiling to the gimmick, and the WWE Universe was never able to take him seriously.

However, Moss is an incredible athlete and would pose a threat to anyone on the main roster if he were given a serious gimmick. WWE should consider giving Moss another try on television soon, as the star most recently picked up a victory over Akira Tozawa on the July 17 taping of Main Event and appears to be in incredible shape.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell claims Riddick Moss needs a change

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell said that he wanted to see Moss move from SmackDown to RAW ahead of this year's draft.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the legendary manager claimed that the pairing of Moss and Emma, his partner in real life, didn't work on television. He added that the company didn't do anything with the couple after showing them together on television and that Riddick Moss needed a change.

"I'll tell you one guy I would move from SmackDown to RAW just to see what he could do would be Madcap Moss. Cause he needs a change. Why they put Emma with him? I don't, I don't have any idea other than they're realtime boyfriend girlfriend. Right. But they've done nothing with them at all." [5:07 - 5:26]

Riddick Moss is still in the prime of his career and has many years left to make an impact in the industry. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any plans for him moving forward.

