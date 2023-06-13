WWE needs to hand six-time world champion his retirement match at WrestleMania 40 and here’s how

WrestleMania 40 has the possibility of being the final edition of The Show of Shows, where certain WWE Superstars will be involved. Brock Lesnar, for instance, could legitimately call it a career. By then, his contract is also set to be up.

The event could also be notable, should the company book it, for the official retirement of Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan resurfaced on WWE dirt sheet headlines when he revealed that he hopes to bow out properly from his wrestling career. Shane McMahon allegedly called him up ahead of WrestleMania 39 for a match. Whilst The Hulkster declined this year's show, he did not rule out when the company returns to The City of Brotherly Love.

Interestingly, Hogan even has a name in mind as his final opponent: The Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin.

However, it all depends on whether the legend accepts a match against The Immortal One after deciding not to return for another show this year. Fans believed Austin would show up to face a new star from the current crop of talents, like LA Knight, but The Bionick Redneck felt his bout against Kevin Owens at last year's Mania was simply a one-off.

Irrespective of whether Austin faces Hogan or not, the latter's retirement match on The Grandest Stage would still draw a lot of money and attention. After all, he's been part of some of the all-time greatest moments in the company's storied history. It could even be a cinematic match, considering the legend's capacity to produce a high-quality in-ring contest at this point. But who will his opponent be?

Who should get the rub from ending the legendary career of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan?

If WWE fans know anything about Hulk Hogan, it's that he does not normally put stars over. We've seen it in the past with a young Randy Orton. The Legend Killer could have used the victory at SummerSlam 2006, but Hogan went over ultimately, and that bout became his final WWE match to date.

If he were willing, perhaps a young star could use the rub of retiring The Immortal Hulk Hogan. Gunther and Solo Sikoa are worthy of it. As previously reported, the company looks at them as the top heels of this decade. So, ending Hogan's career would be massive for either one of them.

Even someone like Drew McIntyre. But if Austin decides to pass on the major payday, it's likely that The Hulkster would go for the top guy of today, Roman Reigns.

The story makes sense considering the company wants Reigns to surpass Hogan's record of 1,474 days as world champion.

However, there would be a ton of fan backlash if Hulk Hogan gets a world title match at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see how the Hall of Famer's retirement story plays out, but at the end of the day, it comes down to the fact that WWE should give Hulk Hogan his final match in 2024.

Do you think Gunther, Solo Sikoa, or a newer talent should get the rub of retiring The Immortal One? Let us know in the comments section below.

