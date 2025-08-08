WWE needs to put this former World Champion in Roman Reigns' spot till he's back

Roman Reigns has been at odds with The Vision since its formation. The villainous faction has repeatedly targeted the OTC1, taking every opportunity that presents itself to put him out of commission. Since Reigns' schedule only allows him to make sporadic appearances, WWE may need to put someone else in his spot, someone who could cover for his absence. The top contender for that spot might be Jey Uso.

The YEET Master is another name that has been on the receiving end of multiple beatdowns at the hands of The Vision. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has stood side by side with Roman Reigns in the battle against the heel group. The OG Bloodline members defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team showdown in the opening contest of SummerSlam night one.

The Tribal Chief was taken out by Seth Rollins' faction this past Monday on WWE RAW. While Reigns managed to get the upper hand in a 3-on-1 situation in the beginning, he was soon overwhelmed by the numbers game and succumbed to the wrath of The Vision. All three members hit their respective finishers on Roman, who was left lying in the middle of the ring, writhing in pain.

This vicious attack would cause Reigns to miss the next edition of the red brand show, as he is not scheduled to make an appearance. In his absence, Jey Uso would have to step up to Seth Rollins and his faction. Roman's absence might end up being a blessing in disguise for The YEET Master, as he could have an opportunity to show fans that he can hold his own in the main event scene.

Since losing the WWE World Heavyweight Title to Gunther on the June 9 episode of RAW, Jey Uso has somewhat gotten lost in the shuffle. While he is still a central part of the weekly programming, fans can't help but notice his demotion from the main event scene to the upper mid-card scene.

Whenever Roman Reigns is on the show, it is hard for anyone else to compete with the OTC1 when it comes to the spotlight. However, with Roman's limited appearances, he leaves a void on the show that hardly gets filled. That's why WWE may need to push Jey Uso to be in that role whenever The Tribal Chief is off duty.

When is Roman Reigns' next appearance in WWE?

While fans won't see the OTC1 next week, he will be back on the August 18 episode of RAW. Roman Reigns is set to compete at Clash in Paris on August 31, and he will appear on the last two episodes of RAW (August 18 & August 25) before the premium live event.

However, after the PLE, fans might not see Roman for a while, as he will be shooting for his role in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. Reigns will play the character of Akuma in the film. He is reportedly set to shoot his scenes from September 2nd to 26th.

Before he goes on another hiatus, fans are excited to see what Roman Reigns will do in the coming weeks.

