WWE needs to reunite popular duo when Randy Orton returns

WWE needs to consider reuniting a popular duo if Randy Orton can return to the ring.

Earlier today, an update regarding Orton's situation was posted by Fightful. The report noted that The Viper has been advised not to return following lower back surgery. However, Orton has been training hard to get back inside the squared circle and perform once again for the WWE Universe.

Orton may have his sights set on a singles run upon returning, but he may want to consider reuniting with a troubled old friend. Matt Riddle suffered a shocking loss to Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser last night on RAW, and additional rumors came out today that WWE has lost some faith in The Original Bro.

The Viper went through his own struggles early in his career but eventually matured into one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. As he approaches the twilight of his career, Randy Orton could feel compelled to reunite RK-Bro to get Riddle back on track.

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle worked very well as a tag team and are former RAW Tag Team Champions. The Legend Killer could choose to forego a run at a singles championship to rescue Matt Riddle from himself and reunite RK-Bro on RAW.

Bob Orton Jr. provides update on Randy Orton's WWE return

Randy Orton's father provided a discouraging update about his son's return to the ring earlier this year.

Orton's last bout in the company was on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown. RK-Bro dropped the titles to The Usos in a Winners Take All match before Orton disappeared from television.

Speaking to legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr. noted that doctors have advised his son to stay out of the ring. However, he admitted that Randy is ultimately going to do whatever he wants.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do." (2:12 - 2:36)

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Randy Orton's presence on WWE television has been missed by the wrestling world. Only time will tell if the 43-year-old superstar will be able to return to the ring down the line.

Would you like to see RK-Bro reunite on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.