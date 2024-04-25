WWE needs to split The Judgment Day in the 2024 Draft

The Judgment Day stable has been going strong for two years and has wreaked havoc on WWE RAW. The faction consisting of Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh have built a strong connection during their time together.

That said, the 2024 WWE Draft is around the corner, it's time for them to go their separate ways. The stable has successfully propelled each superstar's career, particularly Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, as they've become world champions.

There have been some signs of discontent lately within the group, especially after Ripley was forced to leave due to a shoulder injury. There was slight tension between Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh on this week's RAW.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion was left floored by his Backlash: France challenger Jey Uso. This was because McDonagh tried to ambush the former Bloodline member during a promo exchange with The Archer of Infamy.

The Judgment Day's night went from bad to worse when JD and fill-in tag partner Santos Escobar lost to Andrade and Ricochet. Priest attacked the babyfaces post-match and fired a warning to Dirty Dom about how he'd failed to take care of business.

Cracks are beginning to emerge and it may lead to the faction separating. This can be handled well by using the Draft to break them up without a full implosion.

The Judgment Day can still be in cohesion on separate WWE brands

The Judgment Day doesn't need to be disbanded if WWE decides to split them up using the Draft. They can still be allies but unite once in a while to keep their affiliation strong in the long run.

Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque should consider which brand he wants the World Heavyweight Championship on. It appears Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is a SmackDown Superstar so that would suggest Damian Priest remains on WWE RAW.

SmackDown would be a good fit for Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. The duo appear to be the group's members on the best of terms at the moment.

Dirty Dom still has unfinished business with his father Rey Mysterio, who is on the blue brand. The tag team division on Friday nights could do with freshening up and Dominik and JD could be a good fit.

Rhea Ripley will be out of action for several months but the former WWE Women's Champion will likely still be eligible. She should be placed on whichever brand Liv Morgan is drafted to as the pair are embroiled in a fierce rivalry.

Finn Balor is an anomaly as he's somewhat slipped under the radar since WrestleMania XL. The Demon King once returned to NXT and excelled as a veteran going back to development.

However, Balor could be a worthy world title challenger so a switch to SmackDown is plausible. He is one of WWE's best in-ring talents and a match against Cody Rhodes at a premium live event would be intriguing.

Splitting them will allow each superstar to stand out

Paul Levesque has placed faith in all five members of The Judgment Day. Damian Priest is WWE World Heavyweight Champion and he's been handed the keys to drive WWE RAW forward in the new era as its world champion.

Rhea Ripley has perhaps been WWE's greatest women's champion of this past decade. Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh have also been showcased in the new era fronted by The Cerebral Assasin.

However, the faction's affiliation hasn't allowed them to focus solely on themselves. Rhea Ripley was allowed to do so during the build-up to Elimination Chamber in Perth, stepping away briefly from her bond with Dirty Dom.

Drafting The Judgment Day separately will allow fans to connect with each member separately. It also allows Triple H to see how they operate outside of being a united group.

WWE have long planned for Damian Priest to become a big babyface

Damian Priest has arguably benefited the most from The Judgment Day. The Puerto Rican heavyweight was the first member recruited by its founder Edge (now known as Adam Copeland in AEW).

The 41-year-old won the Money in The Bank briefcase last year but fans thought he'd never cash in. He shocked the world at WrestleMania XL by cashing in on new champion Drew McIntyre.

Damian Priest has continued his role as a heel but could be on the cusp of a big babyface run. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last August that the long-term plan was for the Archer of Infamy to leave The Judgment Day.

This could occur through the draft as he'll have to go it alone without his stable mates. WWE appear keen to tap into more international markets and Priest could be one of the company's poster boys if pushed properly.