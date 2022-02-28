WWE has never properly utilized Asuka's skills

When Asuka was elevated from NXT to the WWE main roster, the sky seemed the limit for the Japanese superstar.

After a record-setting 510-day reign as the undefeated NXT women's champion, she relinquished her title due to a collarbone injury. And with nothing left to pursue in NXT, she would seek the greener pastures that WWE promised on the main roster.

As one of the brightest stars WWE's developmental program had ever produced at the time, fans had reason to believe she would join the the ranks of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley as part of the women's revolution that was taking place.

And she has struck gold at the 'varsity level', holding both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles and winning both the Money in the Bank ladder match and the Royal Rumble. She's had the opportunity to be at the top of the card, but for some reason, it seems like she never stays there for long.

The Empress of Tomorrow has done everything that that there is to do in WWE, but it's almost as though she's done it all under the radar. She is the most non-descript Grand Slam Winner in the history of the promotion.

Reports have now surfaced that WWE has no plans for Asuka to be involved at this year's WrestleMania.

It's a shame to see a performer with such obvious talent and skill sidelined by the famous 'creative has nothing for you' line. How does a company with this much talent behind the scenes have trouble producing storylines for one of the best sports entertainers in the world today - male or female?

At this point, Asuka has been out of action for several months with an injury. She's not been involved in anything significant since last summer, but has been cleared medically to return.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, there's just nothing on the books currently for The Empress of Tomorrow:

"The hope internally was for Asuka to return this month but obviously there's been nothing for her creatively. Other than hearing from fans who spotted her in Los Angeles recently, we haven't heard anything additional." - H/T PWInsider.com

Asuka's time with WWE has been one of many ups and downs. Every time she appears to have finally grabbed Vince McMahon's proverbial 'brass ring', it somehow slips from her grasp. In her eight years with the company, they have rewarded her with championships, but have never fully taken advantage of her multiple talents.

It's confusing when you look at her body of work. She is an international superstar who forged her own reputation for nearly a decade overseas before venturing to WWE. She had unprecedented success in NXT, but still never truly reached the heights of some of her contemporaries.

At 40 years old, Asuka only has so many prime years left as a performer. If WWE isn't going to take advantage of that gift, perhaps she should move on to AEW or return to Japan. At least those places would "have something for her" on their biggest cards of the year.

The talented grappler has displayed the skills to be the top name in any promotion. So why can't the creative minds at WWE find a place for her at The Showcase of the Immortals?

What do you think the future holds for Asuka in WWE? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

