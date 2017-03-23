WWE WrestleMania 33 Rumors: A respected voice in the industry believes that John Cena's potential proposal to Nikki Bella is a bigger deal than a match with The Undertaker

Could John Cena be following in the footsteps of the Great Macho Man at WrestleMania 33?

How will Cena’s rumoured proposal compare to the one between Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth?

What’s the Story?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that a match between John Cena and The Undertaker wouldn’t have been as big as his upcoming mixed tag-team match against The Miz and Maryse.

The main reason Meltzer made this claim was because it could lead to Cena proposing to Nikki in what may be her retirement match.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

A match between Cena and The Undertaker was rumoured for WrestleMania 33, but Vince McMahon decided to pair The Deadman with Roman Reigns instead. Many fans have speculated that this feud has focused so much on the nature of Cena and Nikki’s relationship because it will lead to a proposal at WrestleMania.

Also read: 5 reasons why John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse is best for business

The Cena/Bella-Miz/Maryse feud picked up some serious steam when The Miz & Maryse aired some segments mocking Total Bellas and making fun of the fact that Nikki wants Cena to marry her. This lead to Cena and Nikki responding on Talking Smack saying that all The Miz and Maryse were doing was showing how great Cena and Nikki were.

The Heart of the Matter

Meltzer also claimed that the Cena/Nikki-Miz/Maryse storyline would end up being more memorable than his rumoured match with The Undertaker.

“Him [John Cena] at WrestleMania, after they do a tag team match in what may be her retirement match…that’s a lot bigger than him versus The Undertaker, which was the other choice. I mean it really is I mean to me The Undertaker is a big match and all, but it’s not as big as this as far as a memorable thing.”

Meltzer also argued that the promos between Cena and The Miz are far better than the ones he could've done with The Undertaker.

“No matter what, the promos are so much better. John Cena and Undertaker promos, I mean Undertaker would’ve cut a good promo and John would’ve done good promos with The Undertaker, but they wouldn’t have been this good. I mean you don’t have as much to work with. With Miz, he’s got so much to work with and The Miz has so much to work with him. “

What’s Next?

There are only two more chances for Cena and The Miz to cut some promos on each other between the last SmackDown LIVE episode and the last Talking Smack before WrestleMania. Tune in next week to hear their final thoughts on each other.

Author’s Take

Many fans will probably disagree with the notion that Cena proposing is a bigger deal, but the reasoning behind it does make sense. The feud has been one of the highlights of SmackDown which only goes to show how talented the individuals involved are. Still, it’s a bit disheartening to think that this match has a better buildup than almost anything Monday Night Raw has to offer.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com