WWE News: Alberto El Patron addresses rumored breakup with Paige

Alberto El Patron has seemingly had enough of wrestling fans reporting lies.

What did Alberto and Paige have to say about their rumoured breakup?

SEScoops broke the news yesterday that Alberto El Patron and his fiancé Paige broke up Saturday while vacationing in Orlando.

The report claimed that a source close to both parties was there for the argument which allegedly led to the relationship being called off.

However, El Patron took to Twitter this morning to address the rumoured breakup. His message was to leave the couple alone regarding their relationship and claimed that things couldn’t be better between the two.

Ok marks leave us alone

Internet shit is internet shit we are perfect as always — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) June 26, 2017

Paige also responded yesterday telling wrestling fans to relax.

relax people..lol — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 25, 2017

The reaction to the stories circulating about the breakup between El Patron and Paige have been met with a lot of criticism by wrestling fans.

Many wrestling fans attribute the recent decline in Paige’s career to the relationship with El Patron which continued despite WWE officials allegedly wanting the relationship nixed back in 2016.

The relationship between the two continued when El Patron requested an early release from his WWE contract and would escalate when Paige proposed to El Patron at a wrestling show in Puerto Rico in October 2016.

Their relationship has been the subject of much criticism since the got together and this criticism will more than likely continue even when they are married.