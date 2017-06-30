WWE News: Alberto El Patron photographed with Paige for the first time since breakup rumors

The couple seem like they're very much together, at this moment.

by Riju Dasgupta News 30 Jun 2017, 16:46 IST

All's well with this professional wrestling couple, at this moment

What’s the story?

There has been much speculation about the status of the professional wrestling couple that is Paige and Alberto El Patron, following rumours that had surfaced on the internet not very long ago, about a breakup between the two.

It seems like all is well with the two again, as they were photographed in public recently at a Combate Americas event recently.

In case you didn't know...

Alberto El Patron (then Del Rio) and Paige first started dating in mid-2016, when both of the superstars were active members of WWE. The couple’s relationship has been the talk of the wrestling world since then, and because of various controversial events, has never really been too far away from the public eye.

Recently, rumours surfaced about the couple breaking up after a blowup, which led to El Patron walking out on the relationship. Both Paige and El Patron took to social media and rubbished the rumours instantly.

The heart of the matter

As is obvious from this tweet, Paige and Del Rio had been spotted at the Combate Americas 15 weigh in. This photograph pretty much guarantees that the duo are pretty much still a couple dispelling rumours of their supposed breakup.

That "breakup" lasted long pic.twitter.com/4zFQVj4Cj4 — casey michael (@badboicasey) June 29, 2017

What’s next?

This report should put an end to the speculation about the status of these two superstars. Both of the superstars have been under public scrutiny and this may ease the media attention on them, at least for the time being.

Author's take

I’m glad to see that there’s absolutely no trouble in paradise. I wish both the superstars all the best, and wish El Patron all the luck for his big match at the fifteenth anniversary of Slammiversary, this weekend.