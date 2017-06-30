Sportskeeda's take on the latest twist in the Alberto Del Rio and Paige saga

Have Alberto Del Rio and Paige broken up?

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 30 Jun 2017, 08:15 IST

Alberto Del Rio and Paige appear to have called it quits

What’s the story?

One of Alberto Del Rio’s confidants has confirmed the former WWE Champion’s split from Paige, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn’t know...

On June 25, 2017, SEScoops reported that Paige and Alberto Del Rio had a falling out at a theme park in Orlando and subsequently put an end to their relationship. The Anti-Diva then denied these rumours on Twitter.

relax people..lol — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 25, 2017

The heart of the matter

While Dave Meltzer's report claims that Paige and Del Rio have broken up, it also leaves room to manoeuvre and states that the couple could still get back together. The Paige-Del Rio relationship has always been turbulent, and it is unlikely that they’re going to have a fairytale ending.

What’s next?

Alberto Del Rio will face Bobby Lashley at Slammiversary 2017 in a match to unify the GFW Global and Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championships. Meanwhile, Paige's rehab from her neck injury is almost complete, and she appears to be gearing up for a return to WWE television.

Author’s take

If Paige and Alberto Del Rio weren’t pseudo-celebrities, we wouldn’t be dissecting their personal lives ad nauseam. The fact that celebrity gossip is such a big part of everyday life is disheartening, and it is an indictment of modern society.

Wrestling fans would be best served to forget about these two and enjoy some old-fashioned scripted combat.

