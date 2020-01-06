WWE News: Backstage news on the specific reason Vince McMahon attended RAW

Last week's WWE RAW was quite an eventful one, with the grand finale being the much-talked about wedding segment between Lana and Bobby Lashley.

We had reported last week that Vince McMahon and Triple H were not at the venue through the day of the show, but the former arrived later, just before the show started.

Now, RAW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry "The King" Lawler, has revealed that McMahon came to the show for one specific reason - to watch the wedding segment.

“He left Hartford, CT, at two in the afternoon and everyone thought he was gone. We moved the talent relations office into Vince’s office. At about 5:30, somebody comes in and says, ‘Vince is on his way back, he doesn’t want to miss the wedding.’ We’re in the back and we have to put his office back together. Vince came back just to make sure he was there for the wedding.” (H/T WrestleZone)

The segment has had its fair share of critics and fans, and it's unlikely that it will end anytime soon, thanks to the addition of Liv Morgan into the storyline.

We will learn more about it on this week's RAW.