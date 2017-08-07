WWE News: Top SmackDown Live Superstar gets a new entrance music

Mr Money In The Bank has a huge new change

by Rohit Nath News 07 Aug 2017, 12:31 IST

Baron Corbin is Mr. Money In The BankIt had been rumoured for a while that Baron Corbin would be getting some tweaks to his character. It was confirmed in the latest WWE Live Event in Ottawa, as Baron Corbin debuted his new entrance music:

It will be interesting to see how the WWE Universe receives his new theme song. It has a metal theme to it, which suits Corbin's personality. He also won "Most metal athlete" at the 2016 Revolver awards.

Baron Corbin seems to have started a feud with John Cena. After Cena's defeat at the hands of Shinsuke Nakamura on the latest episode of SmackDown Live, Corbin came in to attack Nakamura who had defeated him the prior week. However, Cena saved Nakamura and hit Corbin with an Attitude Adjustment through the announce table, so Corbin seems set to take on The Face That Runs The Place at SummerSlam.

Since Shinsuke Nakamura is taking on Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, it is being heavily rumoured that Nakamura will win the title from Jinder and Corbin will cash in. We had first reported it, and The Observer also stated that a Corbin cash-in is very likely at SummerSlam.

As for his new theme song, fans should look forward to seeing how it suits his character. Corbin has been groomed for the past year or so for a huge push in 2017, and with the Money In The Bank briefcase, it's almost a guarantee that he is set to become a world champion in the near future, maybe even as soon as 2 weeks.

