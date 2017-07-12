WWE News: Baron Corbin vs Shinsuke Nakamura announced for WWE Battleground 2017

Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura will attempt to settle their rivalry at WWE Battleground 2017.

Battleground is scheduled to be held on 23rd July 2017

What’s the story?

On the latest episode of SmackDown Live, Shane McMahon announced that Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura would have a match at the upcoming WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

In case you didn’t know…

A feud between Nakamura and Corbin has been in the works ever since the Lone Wold won the Money In The Bank match. AJ Styles and Nakamura were ever so close to winning the briefcase, but they were pushed off the ladder by The Lone Wolf. Corbin also attacked the King of Strong Style during a backstage segment on the July 05, 2017, episode of SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

A match between Nakamura and Corbin was expected to take place on the latest episode of SmackDown Live, but it was called off after both men engaged in a violent brawl.

Shane McMahon, the Commissioner of SmackDown, then announced Corbin vs. Nakamura for Battleground. Here is the updated card for the event:

#1 WWE Championship Punjabi Prison Match: Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

#2 SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The New Day

#3 Flag Match: John Cena vs. Rusev

#4 #1 Contender Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

#5 Singles Match: Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

What’s next?

The Battleground pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 23rd July 2017 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be aired live on the WWE Network and a few traditional pay-per-view outlets.

Author’s take

Corbin and Nakamura are two of SmackDown Live’s up and coming Superstars. Since the Lone Wolf has the Money in the Bank Briefcase and age on his side, he can afford to take a loss at Battleground.

