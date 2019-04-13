WWE News: Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston react to attack on Bret Hart

Becky and Kofi comment on the incident

What's the story?

WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently made an appearance on WFAN, sharing their views on the unfortunate incident involving Bret Hart at this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Kofi stated that fans can be overly passionate sometimes, while Lynch hailed the wrestlers and security who restrained the attacker before he could seriously hurt Bret Hart.

In case you didn't know...

While giving his induction speech at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony last weekend, Bret Hart was attacked by a fan. Before the attacker could cause some serious damage, a horde of wrestlers and security jumped in and caught him. The likes of Shane McMahon, Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne, and The Revival's Dash Wilder managed to get their way with the fan before he was taken away.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston went on to win the Women's Titles and the WWE Title respectively, at WrestleMania. The duo recently spoke with WFAN and shared their opinions on the incident.

Becky seemed appreciative of the wrestlers and security who went in immediately and contained the fan. She even named Kofi while praising the bunch who prevented the incident from taking an ugly turn.

I trust our team and you can see how quickly the people reacted. For some people, it would almost be jarring. But the likes of Kofi were in there like a shot. The situation was taken care of. We have some quick thinkers and great security, so we’re never really worried about it.

Kofi went on to say that he and other Superstars didn't have much time to think and did what they needed to do at the moment. He also mentioned that fans can get very passionate on some occasions.

Our fans are very passionate, to say the least. It’s one of those things where you just never know. A lot of people didn’t know what was going on until it was actually happening. We did what we had to do and got in there.

What's next?

If found guilty, the attacker will face jail time of a year for every count that's proven against him.

