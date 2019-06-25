WWE News: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to compete in 'Winner Takes All' match at WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the new WWE Power Couple. The current WWE Universal Champion and the WWE RAW Women's Champion stood side-by-side to close off the WWE Stomping Grounds PPV, after an amazing match where Becky Lynch came out to help her real-life boyfriend even the odds.

Now, it appears that the two will be standing side-by-side inside a WWE ring yet again where the two of them will be taking on the team of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag team match for both of their titles.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins has been involved in a feud against Baron Corbin ever since he won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

The two faced each other at WWE Super ShowDown and then again at WWE Stomping Grounds.

At Stomping Grounds, Baron Corbin got the right to choose a referee. After Seth Rollins destroyed everyone that Corbin talked to about becoming the referee, Corbin announced that he was choosing Lacey Evans.

When Evans tried to stop Rollins from winning, even slapping him twice and hitting him with two low blows, Becky Lynch -- who had defeated Evans for the RAW Women's Championship earlier in the night -- came out to take out Evans.

As a result, a regular referee took over, and Rollins got the win.

The heart of the matter

After Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch started the show, the two of them were interrupted by Evans and Corbin. After a skirmish where Lynch and Rollins cleared the ring, the two of them were goaded into a mixed tag team match at WWE Extreme Rules.

However, the match had an extra stipulation added to it, with both Seth Rollins' Universal Championship and Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship on the line in a 'Winner Takes All' match.

What's next?

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be facing Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at WWE Extreme Rules in a Winner Takes All match.

