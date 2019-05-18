WWE News: Becky Lynch discusses her relationship with Seth Rollins

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 321 // 18 May 2019, 01:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are officially together

What's the story?

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been the talk of the WWE Universe this week after Lynch confirmed during a Twitter exchange with Beth Phoenix that the two Superstars are dating.

Speaking in an interview on WWE's European tour, "Becky 2 Belts" has had even more to say about their relationship.

In case you didn't know…

Since she attacked Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018, Becky Lynch’s career has sky-rocketed to such an extent that she defeated Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to win the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

At the same event, Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar in the opening match of the night to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career.

Throughout both Superstars’ parallel journeys over the last few months, from Royal Rumble winners to title holders at WrestleMania 35, there had been constant speculation on social media that they could be in a relationship.

Last week, the speculation ended when Lynch jokingly mocked WWE Hall of Famer Edge on Twitter, which prompted his wife – fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix – to question if the two women were now bringing their men into their online spat.

Lynch replied by tagging Rollins, who later posted a picture on Instagram of him kissing “The Man”.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Radio Freiburg during WWE’s European tour, Becky Lynch had this to say when asked if women around the world will want to fight her because she is dating Seth Rollins,

“Women around the world? Sure, yeah. Sorry ladies!”

Advertisement

Lynch went on to mention that she trains with Rollins before she was asked how the two ended up in a relationship:

“We’ve been friends for five, maybe six years and we’ve always just gotten along so well. We’ve always been the best of friends. And yeah, we were both single at the same time and one thing led to another… and [we] burned that down with straight fire!”

What's next?

Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans and the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at Money In The Bank on May 19, while Seth Rollins will put his Universal Championship on the line against AJ Styles.