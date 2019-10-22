WWE News: Becky Lynch on who is "'The Man" between her and Seth Rollins [Watch]

Lynch and Rollins

WWE Superstars and real-life couple Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch recently made an appearance at a fan Q&A session, and answered a string of questions. When asked by a fan as to who is "The Man" between Lynch and Rollins, the RAW Women's Champion responded by stating that "it's interchangeable".

The rise of WWE's Power Couple

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have had an incredible 2019. Both won their respective Royal Rumble matches earlier this year and went on to become Champions at WrestleMania 35, with Lynch becoming the first woman to compete and win the gold in the main event of the show. Soon after, Lynch and Rollins made their relationship official and got engaged. For a brief period, WWE acknowledged the relationship and began teasing the same by giving us confrontations between these two during dark segments on RAW. This resulted in Lynch and Rollins teaming up at Extreme Rules to take on King Corbin and Lacey Evans, with the Universal and RAW Women's title on the line. The duo retained their titles and WWE decided to let them move ahead as separate entities in their own divisions.

Who's 'The Man'?

Lynch has popularized the team "The Man" over the course of the past year or so. This gimmick has helped her turn from a regular midcarder to possibly the biggest Superstar in the company at one point this year. She even shared the cover of WWE 2K20 with The Big Dog, Roman Reigns. During the fan Q&A session that took place recently, a fan asked Rollins and Lynch who's "The Man" between the two of them. The Beastslayer decided to let Lynch take the question, and she handled it as well as she possibly could. Here's what she said:

I think it’s interchangeable!

بيكي لينش عن من هو " The Man " في علاقتها مع سيث رولينز :

" الامر متغير 😂 " pic.twitter.com/hn43NsJQDe — قوانين الحلبة (@Ring_Rules) October 21, 2019

