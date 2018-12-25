WWE News: Big steel cage match set for RAW next week

Santa has another treat for the WWE Universe

What's the story?

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre were once the closest of friends. But there has been a rift between the two men ever since McIntyre announced himself as a member of Baron Corbin's heel stable recently.

The two men have been booked to be part of a steel cage match next week. Expect an intense showdown right before the New Year comes around.

In case you didn't know...

Vince McMahon dressed up as Santa Claus and had three gifts for the WWE Universe. The first had to do with the return of John Cena to RAW and SmackDown Live, and the second concerned the women's Tag Teams Championships being announced in 2019.

Ziggler, McIntyre and Balor faced off in a Triple Threat match on RAW this week. Balor scored a big victory leading to a confrontation between Ziggler and McIntyre. Ziggler walked out tall after their little melee ensued.

The heart of the matter

It was announced that Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre will face off in a steel cage match next week. This could be the blow-off match in their feud, as the two men have been fighting for weeks now.

It is clear that Drew McIntyre is being primed for a push on RAW, but he has been suffering a string of losses ever since he was pinned by Ziggler for the first time ever, a few weeks ago.

One wonders if this will change at the Steel Cage match, where he can comprehensively put away his former tag team partner after a brutal war. The fact of the matter is that both men are incredibly talented and this should be a good match.

What's next?

2018 is winding up and what a year of retribution it has been for Drew McIntyre. He is certainly ready to become the next big thing on RAW. 2019 could be the year when he finally holds some singles gold!

Do you want to see McIntyre as the Universal Champion in 2019? Let us know in the comments.

