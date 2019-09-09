WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt brilliantly teases The Fiend's next attack on another Hall of Famer

Will The Fiend strike tomorrow?

Bray Wyatt may just be the hottest name in wrestling right now, despite his last physical appearance being a brief cameo three weeks ago to interrupt WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler - who was making his predictions for the King of the Ring tournament ahead of a scheduled segment with Sasha Banks.

Wyatt has since appeared via an episode of Firefly Fun House, but WWE seem to be keeping The Fiend special by not having him show up every week. However, it seems like we'll be seeing the former WWE Champion tomorrow, if his latest tweet is anything to go by...

“A rattlesnakes skins’ the same color as the leaves, she said. You gotta get them before they get you.”



-Sister Abigail — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 8, 2019

When will we see Bray Wyatt next?

Via Twitter, Bray Wyatt has quoted Sister Abigail as advising on how to skin a rattlesnake. This may merely be coincidental, but tomorrow evening's RAW emanates from Madison Square Garden and one man confirmed to appear is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin - also known as The Texas Rattlesnake.

With Wyatt's previous experience of attacking Hall of Famers coupled with the fact that Austin is set to moderate the signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman - two men likely to be engaging in a storyline with Wyatt soon - his appearance seems all but confirmed.

An unholy alliance?

Bray Wyatt's sinister new character has made quite the impression - laying waste to Finn Balor, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Jerry Lawler in recent weeks, but one person who's seemingly teased an alliance with Wyatt is Liv Morgan.

