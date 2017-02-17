WWE News: Bret “The Hitman” Hart talks WrestleMania memories, relationship with fans, and desire to wrestle John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, reflects on his legendary career.

The Best There Is. The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart had an interview with Sports Illustrated where he spoke about his WrestleMania memories, his relationship with his fans, and who he would want to face from the WWE’s current roster.

Hart discussed how his first classic WrestleMania match came from his match against the late Rowdy Roddy Piper at WrestleMania VIII for the Intercontinental Championship. He then went on to discuss his classic matches at WrestleMania X and XII with his late brother Owen Hart and Shawn Michaels respectively, and how those matches stood out above the rest. Here’s what he had to say:

“The storyline was the bitter hatred between two brothers, but Owen was really grateful to work with me. I went to bat a lot for Owen for that chance, and he really shined that night. There were two reverse sharpshooters in that match, which had never been done before. Those are the tiny little things that no one really remembers or notices, but made that match a real treat. And what I really love about the match is how it launched my brother’s career.”

Regarding the best WrestleMania moment he’s had, here’s what the Hitman had to say:

“As for my finest WrestleMania moment, that happened at WrestleMania XII with Shawn Michaels. I think it stands as the best pro wrestling match. Kudos to Shawn, too. The amazing stuff I did with Shawn that day eclipses anything I ever did in terms of timing and thinking on my feet. The drama of me staggering back up to my feet, still fighting, then taking the big boot for Shawn’s finish, and the drama, frustration, and emotion my fans must have felt was huge.”

In case you didn’t know...

The Hitman has wrestled at 12 WrestleManias in his legendary career. From WrestleMania II to WrestleMania VII, Hart was working mostly tag team matches as a member of The Hart Foundation. WrestleMania VIII would mark his first singles match while WrestleMania XXVI would mark his last.

Hart is regarded as one of greatest wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling. He has received numerous awards from Pro Wrestling Illustrated and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter; both of whom highly praised Hart’s WrestleMania matches against Austin and Michaels.

The Heart of the Matter

Hart also discussed his relationship with the fans in the interview and said that he will always be grateful to the fans for their devotion to him and the memories they’ve shared over the years.

“People saw that my heart was so into the job and they got behind me, and there was a true love there. Every fan counts to me. I’ve been there, earlier in my life, as a fan and I watched different wrestlers who I loved. That connection is so real, and I will always be devoted to my fans.”

When discussing who from the WWE’s current roster he would like to face, Hart stated that he would prefer to wrestle John Cena. He also mentioned wanting to work with The Rock and Edge, but felt that he and Cena would have had great chemistry.

“If I could wrestle somebody at a WrestleMania, I would have really loved to wrestle with John Cena. It would have been nice to have a great WrestleMania match with The Rock and Edge, but my history would have lined up perfectly with John. I know I could have a great match with John from the way he wrestles, the way he moves, and his style. He’s just a total pro.”

What’s next?

Unfortunately, the Excellence of Execution will never wrestle again so this is nothing more than a what-if scenario that will never come to pass.

Though it’s somewhat surprising that Hart didn’t express any desire to work with fellow Canadian wrestlers like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens; both of whom Hart has praised multiple times in the past.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The Hitman has a legacy that is virtually untouchable. Though not as popular as wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage, Hart still had a major influence on a lot of fans and wrestlers today through his great in-ring work.

He is a household name in professional wrestling and his matches in WWE, as well as other companies, have solidified his legacy as The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be.

