WWE News: Brock Lesnar finally reveals when he will cash-in his contract on WWE RAW

What's the story?

This week's WWE RAW was the go-home show for the first Saudi Arabia PPV of 2019, Super ShowDown, which will happen this Friday.

At the PPV, Seth Rollins is set to face Baron Corbin for the Universal title, but Rollins may have to face more than one Superstar on the night as Brock Lesnar revealed on RAW that he will cash-in his contract on Friday.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was the surprise final entrant in the Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank PPV last month. Lesnar entered the match at the end and climbed the ladder to win the contract.

In the following weeks, he has teased a cash-in on Seth Rollins, but has delayed it since learning that he has one year from the time of winning the contract to cash it in.

The heart of the matter

On RAW this past week, Lesnar teased a cash-in a few times, but hesitated in coming out and cashing it in when his music hit. But after Baron Corbin took out Rollins, Lesnar came to the ring with Paul Heyman, and the Money in the Bank briefcase, but instead of cashing in the contract, he attacked and brutalised the Universal champion who was busted open by The Beast.

When Heyman almost begged Lesnar to cash it in, he mouthed the word "Friday" repeatedly, indicating that Lesnar will cash-in the contract at the Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia, this Friday.

What's next?

Super ShowDown comes to us from King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah on June 7, 2019.

