WWE News: Bruce Prichard discusses which WWE Superstars had most flings

Bruce Prichard is making some waves once again.

Prichard is taking names

What’s the story?

As reported by Wrestling Inc, Bruce Prichard has revealed which WWE superstars had the most flings behind the scenes over the years. Prichard, who is currently back with Impact Wrestling, spent many years with World Wrestling Entertainment both behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

In case you didn’t know...

Prichard has been making the headlines for quite some time now ever since he started up his own wrestling podcast. Given his vast experience in the business, it’s no surprise that he has many stories to tell, but few fans could’ve expected that he’d be quite so open about them. Having met him at WaleMania, however, we can confirm that he’s still a fairly down to earth guy.

The heart of the matter

In the aforementioned report, Bruce refers to Paul London, Edge, Paul Diamond and Matt Hardy as the ‘king slayers’ of WWE during their tenures. For those of you who were hoping to maintain your innocence, he is, of course, referring to all of them having a lot of relationships with several women behind the scenes.

What’s next?

It’s not too unrealistic to predict that more stories of this nature will come out in the coming weeks, months and potentially even years. Prichard doesn’t tend to hold back, and if he can continue to bring quality guests onto his programming, then the success of his podcast could grow to Jericho and Austin levels of notoriety.

Author’s take

Prichard is always good for a fun story or two, and we wouldn’t be entirely opposed to the idea of him appearing on WWE television one last time before finally calling it a day. After all, he holds quite the place in history when it comes to some of his achievements with the company.

