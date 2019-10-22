WWE News: Cain Velasquez appears on RAW and saves Rey Mysterio

Cain Velasquez was on RAW to save Rey Mysterio.

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse at Cleveland, Ohio. Towards the end of the show, Cain Velasquez made an appearance to save his friend Rey Mysterio from getting assaulted by Shelton Benjamin who came out to confront The Master of the 619.

Looks like @sheltyb803 got in trouble after running his mouth...@cainmma is here on #RAW! Ain't no stopping CAIN VELASQUEZ now! 👊 pic.twitter.com/S1t3TAbRTc — WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2019

Shelton Benjamin has an issue with Velasquez getting a title shot

Rey Mysterio came out to the ring to address the live crowd at Cleveland and said that he had a message for them. He said that he was profoundly grateful for the love and affection that he and his family had received from the WWE Universe over the past few days after he and his son Dominik were brutally assaulted by the current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on the September 30 episode of RAW.

He added that the crowd also showered him with love and support when Mysterio was considering to retire from in-ring competition a few weeks ago. Because of that, he considers the WWE Universe to be a part of his family.

However, Mysterio's speech was cut short by Paul Heyman who said that Lesnar is seeking retribution for the scar that Cain Velasquez put on his face when Velasquez defeated him at UFC.

Mysterio responded to Heyman in Spanish but was interrupted by Shelton Benjamin who came out to complain about the idea of Velasquez getting a title opportunity simply because Mysterio was beaten up by Lesnar. He told Mysterio that apart from Heyman, nobody knows Lesnar better than him as he was his mentor at the University of Minnesota.

He proceeded to heckle Mysterio in the corner of the ring and asked if he would also be given a title opportunity if he attacked Mysterio. Much to everyone's surprise, Velasquez's music hit the arena and he walked down the ramp to confront Benjamin. He entered the ring and immediately threw out Benjamin out of the ring after applying a chin lock on the former Intercontinental Champion.

Velasquez vs Lesnar

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PPV event on October 31. Rey Mysterio will be in Velasquez's corner and it remains to be seen if Velasquez can become the WWE Champion in his debut match for WWE.