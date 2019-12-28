WWE News: Charlotte Flair reacts to Andrade winning the US Championship

Charlotte Flair posted a tweet reacting to Andrade's US title win

The WWE live event at Madison Square Garden on December 26 saw Andrade shocking the WWE Universe by defeating Rey Mysterio to win the United States title. Mysterio seemed to be heading towards a victory during the closing moments of the match, as he hit a 619 on Andrade. But Andrade countered Mysterio's splash from the top rope with a kick and hit him with a Hammerlock DDT to pick up the win.

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter soon after and posted a reaction to Andrade's surprising win. It should be noted that titles changes at live events and house shows are a rare occurrence. Check out Charlotte's tweet below:

Charlotte and Andrade have been together for a while now and the duo regularly posts pictures together on their social media handles. Back in September, Flair targeted Kalisto on Twitter after the latter took a shot at Andrade. Charlotte's father, the legendary Ric Flair has acknowledged the relationship in the past, and had nothing but praise for Andrade.

"I think [Andrade] is fantastic. He is unique in how he can be a heavyweight but he can also work with Rey Mysterio. He is a phenomenal athlete, and not only that, he's a very nice person, #1, and a very classy guy. I've talked to Michael Hayes, I've talked to Hunter - they get how good he is."