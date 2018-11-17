WWE News: Chris Jericho explains why Daniel Bryan became champion

Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship belt this week on SmackDown

What's the story?

A surprise heading into Survivor Series was AJ Styles losing his WWE Championship belt to Daniel Bryan on the Survivor Series go-home show of SmackDown.

Chris Jericho, on his Talk is Jericho podcast, had an interesting take on the matter and why Vince McMahon and WWE made the change in the last minute.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's SmackDown Live show, Bryan won the WWE Championship from AJ Styles, who had held the belt for more than a year.

Bryan turned heel before winning the belt as he low-blowed Styles to get the advantage in the match and then the win. Many theories as to why WWE put the belt on Bryan have been spouted, but there seems to be no logical reason at the moment.

The heart of the matter

Jericho revealed that Vince McMahon and WWE don't see any difference between Styles and Bryan, and they made the change because of Becky Lynch's injury and wanted to bring the limelight back on the Survivor Series show.

I think that once [Vince] lost his main event, because I do think Survivor Series would have main evented with Rousey vs. Becky, he needed a buzz. I want buzz-worthy. I will change the title because to him AJ and Bryan are the same. They're both great workers. They're both the same size. They're both going to get eaten alive by Brock depending what mood Brock is in if he even wants to have a match or whatever,"

Because sometimes Brock will just show up and say, 'we'll just talk about it in the ring.' That's what happened with Ambrose at WrestleMania. They didn't even go over anything," said Jericho about Bryan's opponent on Sunday. (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

What's next?

Turning Bryan heel means that he will most likely face another heel in either Miz or Samoa Joe, but there is a possibility that the former could turn face.