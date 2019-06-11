×
WWE News: Chris Jericho heaps praise on Goldberg and The Undertaker

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
298   //    11 Jun 2019, 16:05 IST

Goldberg mocking The Undertaker
Goldberg mocking The Undertaker

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter and to comment on the main event of WWE Super ShowDown. Jericho stated that even though both performers had a bad match, they are still better than most wrestlers.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Super ShowDown, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and The Undertaker squared off for the first time in their illustrious careers. The match was being promoted for a long while, and it ended up headlining the show.

It quickly became evident that The Undertaker was struggling to stand on his own two feet, as the match progressed. To make matters worse, Goldberg hit his head on one of the turnbuckle posts and immediately began bleeding profusely.

During the closing moments of the match, both Superstars tried to execute their respective finishers on each other, and both failed they were unable to gather enough strength to lift the opponent.

The Undertaker apparently called an audible and proceeded to chokeslam Goldberg and pin him in an awkward ending. After the match, Goldberg was seen collapsing outside the ring, while The Undertaker celebrated his victory inside.

Also read: Raw Superstar reveals new product to insult Becky Lynch

The heart of the matter

AEW star and former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho posted a tweet on his official Twitter account and praised both Superstars. Here's what Jericho had to say:

Both @undertaker & @Goldberg are once in a lifetime, TOP LEVEL performers and money draws. And even though they might not be at their peak & had an outing that wasnt perfect, they are still better than most. I think @MickJagger & @OzzyOsbourne would agree. #Respect
It's surprising to see Chris Jericho defending Goldberg, seeing as how they weren't the best of friends during the latter's first WWE run, which resulted in a backstage brawl breaking out between the two Superstars.

What's next?

Jericho is all set to compete for the AEW World Title at AEW All Out.

What are your thoughts on Jericho's comments?

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Goldberg Chris Jericho
