WWE News: Current WWE champion hints at being 'All In'

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.30K // 09 Jul 2018, 12:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

All In may be the biggest indie event of all time

What’s the story?

A current WWE champion has addressed the prospect of defending his title at Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks' sold out 10,000 capacity All In event after recent comments from the Bucks regarding WWE ended up online.

Woken Matt Hardy took to social media to mention the event after comments emerged from the Bucks saying it would be cool to win the WWE Tag Team Championships without even competing on WWE television.

This all comes after WWE recently followed Matt Jackson on Twitter.

In case you didn’t know…

In 2017, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks decided to organize a huge independent wrestling show with the aim of selling out a venue which would hold more than 10,000 people and likely be the biggest independent wrestling show of all time.

Several names have been confirmed to appear at the event with the three organisers to be joined by the likes of Rey Mysterio, Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, Kazuchika Okada, Adam Page, Pentagon Jr, Fenix, Matt Cross, Chelsea Green, Britt Baker, Tessa Blanchard and Arrow star Stephen Amell all scheduled to appear among others.

There is also a strong rumor that CM Punk may appear after he was confirmed for an appearance with Pro Wrestling Tees, who have been heavily affiliated with All In, that very weekend.

The heart of the matter

Well, the sold-out event has already got a title match confirmed as Cody Rhodes is challenging for the NWA World Heavyweight title, but if they could pull this off, it would be HUGE!

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated took to Twitter to post a quote from Matt Jackson, one half of the Young Bucks, which you can see below.

Matt Jackson: How cool would it be to win the WWE tag team championship belts and not even have to perform on their show? #G1Special pic.twitter.com/a5unfGKwX4 — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) July 8, 2018

And, well, Matt Hardy put in his two cents and teased the dream match on social media, hinting that the match could happen at All In.

What are these FANTASTICAL FANCIES that you speak of, Bucks of Youth?



September 1st? pic.twitter.com/AVmlTy0dvS — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2018

What’s next?

While there's every chance this will amount to nothing and is just Matt Hardy using social media as he usually does oh, so wonderfully, this is still pretty cool and exciting.

All In is proving to be huge in its own right and with Deonna Purrazzo pulling out of the event amidst rumors she's signed with WWE, it's no surprise WWE and its Superstars are acknowledging the sold-out event.

With only two months left to go to the event, the card is still incomplete and, well, nothing is impossible in wrestling - particularly with WWE following Nick Jackson on Twitter and Hideo Itami appearing at Pro Wrestling NOAH very soon, but one thing is for certain, this would be HUGE for All In, WWE and everyone involved if it happened.

Do you think there's a chance of WWE talent appearing at All In? Let us know in the comments.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.