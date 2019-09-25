WWE News: Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns to form an alliance for Hell in a Cell match

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns are ready to face Rowan and Harper

As is often the case in WWE, it appears that 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend'. That is certainly the logic that Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns are following after Bryan officially turned face recently.

Bryan is known for being one of the best underdog babyfaces of all time but he has looked helpless when facing Erick Rowan, with Luke Harper by his side.

But he will not have to do it alone anymore. After this week's SmackDown Live, Bryan is teaming with Reigns to face Harper and Rowan at Hell in a Cell.

Daniel Bryan turns face on SmackDown Live

Bryan was acting more like a face in recent weeks after Rowan had turned on him, but now it's confirmed. He came out to confront Rowan to start SmackDown Live, and the two had an impromptu matchup.

Although Bryan seemed overpowered at times, he was doing well until he was distracted by Harper. Once that happened, Rowan was able to hit two Iron Claws to pick up a comfortable win.

Rowan and Harper were attacking Bryan when Roman came for the save. It appeared he would not be able to do much as he was taken out by the menacing duo. Bryan managed to interfere and hit Harper with a running knee to take him out.

Roman returned the favor by hitting Rowan with a Spear.

Following this, while Rowan and Harper retreated, Bryan asked the WWE Universe if he should team up with Reigns, and the crowd chanted a resounding 'Yes'.

Since then, WWE has confirmed the match for Hell in a Cell.

Reigns and Bryan will face Rowan and Harper at Hell in a Cell on the 6th of October.

