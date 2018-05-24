WWE News: Daniel Bryan on if he's had ring rust ever since returning to action

Bryan has been doing tremendously well ever since returning to action earlier in the year.

Daniel Bryan

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan recently spoke with the UK’s SPORTbible during WWE’s recent European tour.

During the interview, Bryan spoke about his return to in-ring competition for the first time in years and if he’s had any sort of ring rust ever since returning to action.

In addition, ‘The American Dragon’ also weighed in on his recent one-on-one match against WWE Champion AJ Styles on SmackDown Live, which you can read here. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

In case you didn’t know…

After making his in-ring return at WrestleMania 34 with a win over the duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a tag team match, former four-time WWE World Champion Daniel Bryan competed in his first singles match on SmackDown Live since 2015 against WWE Champion A.J. Styles, which the former won by disqualification after outside interference from Shinsuke Nakamura who attacked both men.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with SPORTbible, Daniel Bryan was asked to open up about his return to in-ring competition and if he’s had any sort of ring rust ever since making his official return to the squared circle, in response ‘The Leader of The Yes Movement’ noted:

"I honestly didn't feel any ring rust. It was strange because the day I was cleared, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens attacked me and I did the running dropkicks - just dropkick, dropkick, dropkick. You have to understand, I wasn't prepared for this to happen. I'm wearing the shoes which I'm wearing now - which are from a thrift store and they're a half size too big! I was wearing a sportscoat and I haven't done the dropkick in the corner for three years - it's a very exhausting thing to do because you're sprinting, running, jumping and then kick.

Additionally, Bryan also stated that he was certainly a little bit concerned regarding his return to the ring, but that night he definitely did not feel tired or anything and was very excited, to say the least.

"I was a little bit concerned but that night I didn't feel tired or anything, I was excited, it was fun. Same thing at Wrestlemania, I felt like nothing felt weird or awkward - everything felt like normal and how it used to feel. Obviously I am doing these live events and there are more singles matches - there's stuff where I'm like, 'Ok I'm a little bit rusty at this' - I haven't done a fireman's carry in years and that's a very specific movement that I haven't done a lot of. Stuff like that is going to take me a while before everything's back to normal but overall I'm very happy with it."

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan will face-off against Samoa Joe next week on SmackDown Live and the winner of that dream contest will be added to this year’s Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Author’s Take

Daniel Bryan’s return to in-ring competition has been amazing to watch so far and it definitely feels like the ‘The American Dragon’ never left in the first place.