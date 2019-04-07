WWE News: Dash Wilder knocks out Bret Hart's WrestleMania Hall of Fame Ceremony attacker [Watch]

A completely shocking and unacceptable incident

What's the story?

During Bret 'The Hitman' Hart's Hall of Fame speech, a member of the audience stormed the ring and tackled the legendary wrestler in front of the wrestling world.

This led to a multitude of WWE Superstars who were present running to Hart's aid, but perhaps none more so than Dash Wilder, who is getting applauded for his response to the incident.

In case you didn't know...

For this year's WrestleMania the Hall of Fame Ceremony took place in the ring, with former WWE Superstars like Torrie Wilson and Bret Hart delivering their speeches in the middle of the squared circle.

Bret Hart and Natalya were in the ring to deliver the speech for the Hart Foundation being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame when the shocking incident occurred.

Several Superstars immediately ran to Hart's aid with Xavier Woods, Travis Browne, Heath Slater and others pulling the assailant off of Hart.

The heart of the matter

So where does Dash Wilder come in? Well, when the attacker is removed from the ring and is escorted by a multitude of guards and WWE staff it appears that Wilder swings one well-aimed punch to rock the attacker off of his feet and knock him out.

Bret Hart’s attacker get mad his face smashed in by what looks like Dash Wilder. #WWEHoF #WWE #BretHart #Attack #WrestleMania credit to my boy Martin Endersby via FB pic.twitter.com/dO6Ckhk5Jt — dRAIL2k3 (@dRAIL2k3) April 7, 2019

Violence of any kind is obviously not ideal, but there are certain situations where you have to throw your hands in the air, shrug your shoulders and accept that maybe the person deserved it. This is definitely one of those occasions, which is why Wilder is now getting a ton of praise online for his punch.

What's next?

Both Bret Hart and Natalya were fine after the attack able to continue their Hall of Fame speech in an incredible display of professionalism. There is online speculation that the attacker is actually in pretty bad shape.

Should WWE hold the Hall of Fame privately from now on? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

