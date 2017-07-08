WWE News: Dixie Carter is keeping a close eye on the WWE

It is very interesting to see Dixie Carter keeping on top of business in the WWE...

by Jeremy Bennett News 08 Jul 2017, 22:40 IST

Dixie Carter was involved with Impact Wrestling from 2003-2017.

What’s the story?

Fresh off the heels of yesterday’s announcement that Dixie Carter will be appearing on camera for Monday’s WWE Network special WWE 24 – Kurt Angle: Homecoming, she tweeted a congratulatory message to AJ Styles on winning the WWE United States Championship last night.

In case you didn’t know...

This past January, Anthem Sports and Entertainment purchased Dixie Carter’s majority stake in Impact Wrestling, effectively signalling the end of her day-to-day involvement. She is still a minority shareholder in the company as well as an advisor for the Fight Media Group, also owned by Anthem.

The heart of the matter...

Her message to Styles was a retweet of Matt Hardy’s congratulations. Check the two tweets below:

It is unknown at this point if Dixie will be involved with the WWE more going forward or if it was a special occasion considering she worked with Angle for 10 years at Impact Wrestling. Considering she’s still an advisor for a competing company, it is probably the latter.

What’s next?

The WWE 24 special will air right after Monday Night Raw on the WWE Network and also be available on demand at that point as well. Next up for the WWE will be Great Balls of Fire this Sunday headlined by Samoa Joe v. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship and Roman Reigns v. Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match.

Author’s take...

As interesting as it would be for Dixie Carter to have a role in the WWE, I think this was just a special appearance to give insight into someone who was a big part of Impact Wrestling in Kurt Angle. As for the tweet, I think it is just the fact of her rooting for the guys who helped her grow Impact Wrestling along the way.

Don’t get me wrong though, it would be very interesting to see the on-screen authority version of Dixie Carter become a GM on Raw or Smackdown down the road. Considering how the internet was buzzing with the news of her appearance on the special broke, never say never.