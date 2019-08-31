WWE News: Dolph Ziggler reveals if he will watch AEW All Out

Ziggler and Cody

One of AEW's most anticipated shows, All Out, is almost on the horizon. WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently did a Q&A on Twitter and revealed whether he will be watching the PPV. Ziggler stated that although he won't watch the show, he added that he hopes it is a success.

The road to All Out

AEW made an impactful arrival on the Pro Wrestling arena with its first show, Double or Nothing. The event featured a string of quality matches, an incredibly brutal contest between Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes, and the shocking debut of Jon Moxley in the end. This was enough for fans to take notice and the tickets for All Out were sold out in 15 minutes. All Elite Wrestling promoted the event with the central focus being put on two big matches. Chris Jericho will be taking on Hangman Page for the AEW World title in the main event of the night. The other advertised match, featuring Jon Moxley taking on Kenny Omega, has now been replaced with Omega vs PAC, following Moxley's injury reveal.

Ziggler hopes All Out does well

Dolph Ziggler recently formed a tag team with Robert Roode and earned a Raw Tag Team title shot at Clash of Champions, against Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. Ziggler did a Q&A on his official Twitter handle this afternoon and stated whether he will be watching AEW's big show. Ziggler said that he will not watch All Out, but added that he hopes that the show goes great, as that's good for everyone. Here's the fan question and Ziggler's reply to it:

Nah. Hope it goes great! That’s good for everyone — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 30, 2019

One fan posted a response, accusing Ziggler of lying, to which the WWE Superstar gave a fitting reply.

Nah. But Why are you crying? — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 31, 2019

AEW All Out will emanate from the Sears Centre Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois on August 31, 2019.

