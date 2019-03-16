WWE News: Drew McIntyre sends a chilling message to Seth Rollins for RAW

The Scottish Psychopath has vowed to complete the puzzle by taking out Rollins next

What's the story?

In a live event emanating from Edmonton, Drew McIntyre vowed to take out Seth Rollins this Monday on Raw.

WWE's Twitter handle itself fueled the fire by posting a clip which shows a cold, calculated McIntyre, warning Rollins that he's coming for The Architect next.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre attacked an unsuspecting Roman Reigns, as he was heading down to the ring for his match against Baron Corbin.

This attack irked Dean Ambrose to no end, and he demanded Triple H for a Falls Count Anywhere match against The Scottish Psychopath. McIntyre ended up destroying The Lunatic Fringe with a thunderous Claymore Kick off the ramp.

The heart of the matter

McIntyre's statement is bound to stir things up a bit on the red brand, as Rollins is already set to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal championship at WrestleMania 35. Additionally, speculations were running rampant on a potential WrestleMania match between Reigns and McIntyre.

Ever since Roman Reigns made his unexpected return to the ring, The Shield has taken the centre stage on Raw, taking out the dastardly trio of Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre at WWE Fastlane. Although Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin have seemed to move on, this certainly isn't the case with McIntyre.

In the video posted by WWE's Twitter handle, The Scottish Psychopath is seen giving an ultimatum to Seth Rollins, stating that Rollins should spend as much time as he can with his family.

What's next?

Amidst a sea of speculation on a blockbuster WrestleMania match pitting The Big Dog and The Scottish Psychopath, this news has come as a surprise.

Rollins has his hands full with The Beast, Brock Lesnar. There's a possibility that we could see Rollins take on McIntyre in the main event of Raw, which leads to an irate Reigns interfering and returning last week's favour to McIntyre.

This way, Rollins gets back to his business concerning the Universal title, while Reigns gets to officially challenge McIntyre for a match at the grandest stage of them all.

