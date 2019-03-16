×
WWE News: Drew McIntyre sends a chilling message to Seth Rollins for RAW

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
370   //    16 Mar 2019, 09:14 IST

The Scottish Psychopath has vowed to complete the puzzle by taking out Rollins next
The Scottish Psychopath has vowed to complete the puzzle by taking out Rollins next

What's the story?

In a live event emanating from Edmonton, Drew McIntyre vowed to take out Seth Rollins this Monday on Raw.

WWE's Twitter handle itself fueled the fire by posting a clip which shows a cold, calculated McIntyre, warning Rollins that he's coming for The Architect next.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre attacked an unsuspecting Roman Reigns, as he was heading down to the ring for his match against Baron Corbin.

This attack irked Dean Ambrose to no end, and he demanded Triple H for a Falls Count Anywhere match against The Scottish Psychopath. McIntyre ended up destroying The Lunatic Fringe with a thunderous Claymore Kick off the ramp.

The heart of the matter

McIntyre's statement is bound to stir things up a bit on the red brand, as Rollins is already set to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal championship at WrestleMania 35. Additionally, speculations were running rampant on a potential WrestleMania match between Reigns and McIntyre.

Ever since Roman Reigns made his unexpected return to the ring, The Shield has taken the centre stage on Raw, taking out the dastardly trio of Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre at WWE Fastlane. Although Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin have seemed to move on, this certainly isn't the case with McIntyre.

In the video posted by WWE's Twitter handle, The Scottish Psychopath is seen giving an ultimatum to Seth Rollins, stating that Rollins should spend as much time as he can with his family.

What's next?

Amidst a sea of speculation on a blockbuster WrestleMania match pitting The Big Dog and The Scottish Psychopath, this news has come as a surprise.

Rollins has his hands full with The Beast, Brock Lesnar. There's a possibility that we could see Rollins take on McIntyre in the main event of Raw, which leads to an irate Reigns interfering and returning last week's favour to McIntyre.

This way, Rollins gets back to his business concerning the Universal title, while Reigns gets to officially challenge McIntyre for a match at the grandest stage of them all.

What do you think will happen on the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw? Will Drew McIntyre succeed in completing the puzzle by taking Rollins out?

Sound off in the comment section!

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
