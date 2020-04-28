Drew McIntyre

Not all heroes wear capes and that is certainly the scenario with war veteran Captain Tom Moore. The British Army officer who served his country during the Second World War has raised a whopping 29 million pounds for the National Health Service (NHS) in times of crisis ahead of his 100th birth anniversary.

As a token of appreciation, reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has sent a personalized gift to Captain Tom Moore to celebrate his 100th birthday.

McIntyre sent a personalized gift on behalf of WWE

The gift is a personalized WWE title with custom side plates that feature a birthday message to the Captain and the logo of NHS. The first-ever British WWE Champion wrote.

As WWE Champion it is my honor, on behalf of WWE, to celebrate the 100th birthday and extraordinary achievements of Captain Tom Moore with a personalized WWE title. Happy birthday sir, and thank you.

As WWE Champion it is my honor, on behalf of @WWE, to celebrate the 100th birthday and extraordinary achievements of @CaptainTomMoore with a personalized WWE title. Happy birthday sir, and thank you. #WalkWithTom #CaptainTomMoore pic.twitter.com/UIRkTBpTnd — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 28, 2020

WWE has gifted personalized WWE titles to persons outside of the professional wrestling industry for their achievements in their fields. Be it movie actors or sports teams from basketball, NFL, or even cricket, the company has sent them custom WWE Championship titles on many occasions.

On the other hand, McIntyre appeared on this week's episode of RAW to sign the contract for his upcoming match at Money in The Bank where he defends the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins. Both Rollins and McIntyre signed the contract following which The Scottish Psychopath got his hands on Rollins as payback for last week's attack.

McIntyre looked forward to laying out Rollins with the Claymore Kick but Murphy intervened and ended up on the receiving end of the Claymore while Rollins slithered away.