WWE News: EC3 has sad response to John Cena's inspirational tweet

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.09K // 24 Jun 2019, 08:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

EC3 and Cena

What's the story?

WWE veteran John Cena recently posted an inspirational tweet on chasing one's dreams and never giving up.

WWE Superstar EC3 replied to the tweet, stating, "Dreams become nightmares".

In case you didn't know...

Last December, it was announced that EC3 would be debuting on the main roster, which was followed by the NXT Superstar making several backstage appearances on both Raw and SmackDown Live. On the February 4th episode of Monday Night Raw, EC3 made his debut as a guest on Alexa Bliss' "Moment of Bliss" talk show.

Debuting as a babyface, EC3 was interrupted by Dean Ambrose, which led to a match between the two. The bout ended with EC3 stealing a victory over Ambrose, but this win didn't mean much in the coming weeks, as EC3 was soon relegated to the mid-card. He was one of several participants in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. EC3 recently took a hilarious shot at WWE not pushing him, in a cryptic post on Instagram.

Also read: CM Punk takes brutal shot at AEW

The heart of the matter

16-time World Champion John Cena is known for posting inspirational tweets on his official Twitter handle. The former WWE Champion has been doing the same for a long while now. He recently posted another one of his wholesome messages, which talked about never giving up. EC3 chimed in on the tweet and posted a sad response to it. Here's the exchange between the two Superstars:

Dreams become nightmares. — ecIII (@therealec3) June 22, 2019

What's next?

EC3 is a talented performer but his waning career desperately needs saving, and a new gimmick might just do the trick at this point in time. Hopefully, WWE comes up with something for him in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on EC3's sad response to John Cena's tweet?