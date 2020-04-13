WWE News - Edge reveals his reaction to a young Charlotte Flair booing him from the front row

Charlotte was sitting in the front row during a high-stakes TLC match on RAW.

She would go on to become a multiple-time Women's Champion in WWE.

Edge and Charlotte Flair

The 100th edition of the Wrestling Friends podcast featured WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The former World Champion recalled a bunch of intriguing instances from his illustrious career and spoke in detail about his rivalry with fellow Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Edge talked about his WWE title TLC match against The Nature Boy on RAW back in 2006, and recalled a young Charlotte Flair booing him loudly from the front row. Edge described the feeling as something that came straight out of a dream.

To look back, to say that I wrestled Ric Flair for the WWE Championship in a TLC match, his first Ladder match, in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a future Charlotte sitting in the front row, booing her head off at me. Again, that's just stuff that you might imagine in a dream but now it's actually happening.

The match in question took place on the January 16, 2006 edition of Monday Night RAW. This was days after Edge had successfully cashed in his MITB contract on John Cena, at New Years Revolution 2006.

After a hard-fought battle, Edge managed to put Flair down and grab the WWE title to win the match. However, he would lose the belt soon in a rematch against John Cena at the 2006 Royal Rumble PPV.