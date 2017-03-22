WWE News: Eric Bischoff to induct Diamond Dallas Page into the WWE Hall of Fame

According to an exclusive interview with WWE.com, Diamond Dallas Page will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Eric Bischoff.

Diamond Dallas Page making a WWE return

What’s the story?

WWE.com announced that Diamond Dallas Page will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Eric Bischoff. Bischoff also revealed his thoughts on DDP in an exclusive interview with WWE.com.

The Context

Every WWE Hall of Famer is inducted by someone who has a special connection with them. Kurt Angle is going to be inducted by John Cena, The Rock N’ Roll Express is getting inducted by Jim Cornette, JBL and Ron Simmons are doing the honours for Theodore Long, and Ricky “the Dragon” Steamboat is going to induct Rick Rude.

Since DDP is a close friend of Eric Bischoff and a former WCW Heavyweight Champion, this pairing makes all the sense in the world.

The heart of the matter

In Bischof’s interview with WWE.com, he spoke about DDP’s connection with the audience and what made it truly unique.

“So many [wrestlers] are larger than life,” Bischoff said. “They look like they walked right off a movie screen and stepped into the arena. Diamond Dallas Page didn’t have that larger-than-life persona, but he had a different connection with the audience.”

Bischoff’s comments are accurate in that Page didn’t have a look like The Rock, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Batista, John Cena or Hulk Hogan. DDP’s charisma was unique, and the wrestling audience supported him when he was one of WCW’s top babyfaces.

Video

Author’s Take

Bischoff is the perfect person to induct DDP into the WWE Hall of Fame. While he was never seen as a top guy in the WWE, the man was a fixture of WCW, the WWE’s top competition for multiple years. Perhaps Page is more well-known for his philanthropic contributions outside of the ring. DDP Yoga is a popular choice among athletes, and non-athletes alike. Not to mention, he’s helped Jake “the Snake” Roberts and Scott Hall in their times of need.

