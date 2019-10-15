WWE News: First 5 picks revealed for the second night of this year's Draft

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 123 // 15 Oct 2019, 06:25 IST

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins

Tonight's RAW kicked off with an epic encounter between the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and the former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The match stipulation was pretty simple, the winner provides their respective Brands with the opportunity to make the first pick in the second part of this year's WWE Draft.

After a back-and-forth matchup, Becky Lynch picked up the win over The Queen and as a result, RAW got the chance to make the first move.

The WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins was chosen by the Red Brand as their first pick of the night while SmackDown got hold of the reigning WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar. Charlotte Flair and Andrade with Zelina Vega were the second and third choices for RAW and the Blue Brand picked The New Day.

WWE Draft 2019

WWE brought back the concept of Draft this year to make the main roster Superstars exclusive to either RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. The two-day spanning WWE Draft allows Monday Night RAW to make three picks for every two selections made by SmackDown as they run for an extra hour in comparison to the Blue Brand.

Like Seth Rollins wrestled Roman Reigns in the opening match of last week's SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair also fought each other to give an upper hand to their brand. The Man was originally scheduled to square off against her arch-nemesis Sasha Banks on this week's RAW for the purpose but The Legit Boss had to be replaced by The Queen due to her injuries.

WWE Draft updates

With the first five picks being revealed for the second day of this year's WWE Draft, RAW on USA Network now has Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Andrade, and Zelina Vega while SmackDown on Fox bagged Brock Lesnar and The New Day.

