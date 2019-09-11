WWE News: Hall of Famer announces Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's Hella Mega tour [WATCH]

A very special guest joined the three bands for the announcement!

Today, three of the biggest bands in rock music announced a world tour that wasn't just big, it was Hella Mega - as is the title of their voyage around the world.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer simultaneously took to YouTube to announce that all three bands have released new singles and will be embarking on a monumental world tour in support of this.

On Fall Out Boy's feed, specifically, the three bands enlisted the help of one WWE Hall of Famer to hype up the tour in a way that only he knows how, as 16-time World Champion Ric Flair joined Pete Wentz, Billie Joe Armstrong and Rivers Cuomo for the announcement!

Green Day, meanwhile, utilized a scene from the movie Anchorman for their announcement, while Weezer's unique announcement featured a rather sinister looking puppet with the voice of frontman Rivers Cuomo.

Hella Mega Tour

The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day as headliners, Fall Out Boy in main support and Weezer as the third band on the lineup begins in June as the three bands hit Europe and the UK before heading to North America in July where they are joined by punk/ska band The Interrupters!

The Interrupters is fronted by Aimee Interrupter and completed by guitarist Kevin Bivona and his younger brothers, identical twins Jesse and Justin, on drums and bass guitar respectively.

Ric Flair vs WWE

Meanwhile, 16-time World Champion Ric Flair is currently embroiled in a difference of opinion with WWE, having filed for copyright of "The Man" - which is currently being used by Becky Lynch. Flair said his own daughter, Charlotte Flair, is mad at him for doing so in a recent interview before Lynch herself commented on the situation.

