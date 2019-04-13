WWE News: Hall of Famer on what happened after Vince McMahon got angry at HoF

Vince has a history of getting worked up over the pettiest of issues

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman aka X-Pac recently talked in depth on Vince McMahon supposedly firing a writer at the Hall of Fame, on his podcast, X-Pac 12360.

Waltman stated that Shawn Michaels asked Vince whether DX could take his name during their speech, and the boss told them to have fun.

In case you didn't know...

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was one that fans and wrestlers alike won't forget for a long time to come. Bret Hart was attacked by a fan, earning him a bunch of stiff shots by the restrainers. Additionally, Vince McMahon fired a writer for allowing Bret Hart to mention his name during his Hall of Fame speech.

The heart of the matter

The 'fired' writer Robert Evans clarified on Twitter that he quit the company before Vince could fire him. Recently, Sean Waltman shared his views on this controversy on his podcast. Waltman was inducted into the Hall of Fame this past weekend, as a part of DX.

X-Pac stated that Vince didn't like the fact that Bret mentioned his name during his Hall of Fame speech, leading to him firing the writer. Joe Belcastro, head writer for WWE NXT, was nervous about DX doing the same in their speech. Waltman asked Shawn to ask Vince whether they could take his name during their Hall of Fame speech, to which Vince replied positively.

I said, 'Shawn, you go ask (Vince)! Shawn went and asked him and Vince just said, 'Have fun'.

What's next?

Vince McMahon has been known for being eccentric for the minutest of things, and this incident only solidified that fact. Hopefully, incidents like these won't be a norm in the future, when Triple H takes the helm.

What could be the reason for Vince's anger over Hart mentioning his name?

