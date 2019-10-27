WWE News: Hall of Famer says Xavier Woods' career might be over

Xavier Woods

WWE SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods recently suffered an injury at a live event in Australia and could be out for over a year. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the same on the latest edition of WWE Backstage and stated that Woods' career might be over.

Woods suffers an injury

WWE recently went to Australia for a bunch of live events. At one of the shows in Sydney, The New Day wrestled SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival. At one point in the match, Woods suffered an injury in his left leg, while running the ropes. It soon dawned upon the fans that this was a legitimate, serious injury, as the referee signaled the 'X' symbol. This sign is used by referees in case of a legit injury, which requires immediate medical attention.

Woods was immediately taken back, while Big E continued wrestling The Revival as the show progressed further. Woods later posted a tweet via his official handle and revealed that he had suffered an Achilles injury.

Dave Meltzer later reported that Woods suffered a tear in his Achilles Tendon, which would require him to stay out of the ring for over 9 months.

I think it was a tear, but that’s not 100%. But everybody in the company was talking like it was a tear. The company has not released the actual injury other than it was an Achilles injury.

Booker T shares his thoughts on Woods' injury

While discussing Woods' injury on WWE Backstage, Hall of Famer Booker T stated that his career might be over.

I heard when he went down it was like somebody shot him and he just fell out in the middle of the ring. I think [Xavier’s] career, it could be over. It could be done. An Achilles tear is the worst injury one can get in the business.

