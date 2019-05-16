×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Hall of Famer has incredible booking idea for Bray Wyatt

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.32K   //    16 May 2019, 10:10 IST

Bray during his weekly Firefly Funhouse segment, which features on Raw
Bray during his weekly Firefly Funhouse segment, which features on Raw

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio Show, and shared a potential booking idea for Bray Wyatt's new character.

Ray stated that Wyatt's character should put less focus on wrestling and more on character development, and added that he should terrorise the entire Raw roster with his creepy antics.

In case you didn't know...

In a matter of months, Bray Wyatt turned from one of the most interesting characters in WWE history, to an afterthought. He spent a long time recovering from an injury and came back in a completely different avatar.

The new persona of Bray Wyatt came in as a children's show host, who although seemed completely harmless and extremely friendly, was also displaying a creepy side of him. Wyatt was recently seen leaving his fans in a frenzy, after he challenged them to solve an extremely difficult puzzle.

His dark side came out in full view this past Monday on Raw, when the Firefly Funhouse show suddenly took a weird turn and Bray Wyatt came out wearing a terrifying mask.

Also read: Top Superstar hilariously responds to Bray Wyatt's accusation

The heart of the matter

Bully Ray had an interesting idea for his booking. He started off by saying that he isn't thrilled with the idea of Wyatt going against someone like Roman Reigns.

He stated that he doesn't want to see Wyatt wrestle much, and instead wants him to terrorise the WWE locker room. Ray added that he doesn't want to see Bray in action unless and until it's absolutely necessary.

Advertisement
"I want to see him terrorise the entire roster. I want to see him terrorise the entire company. I want to see Vince McMahon walk into his office at Titan Towers and the lights don’t come on. I want to see a flashlight come on and it’s Bray Wyatt’s face in that creepy clown mask. I want to see things that have nothing to do with a wrestling match, until it is absolutely, positively the right time to have a wrestling match."

What's next?

Now that Wyatt's character has taken a dark turn, it will be interesting to see how WWE plays it out as we move forward on a weekly basis.

What are your thoughts on Bully Ray's idea? Let us know in the comments below!

Tags:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family Bubba Ray Dudley Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us through the death of Ramblin Rabbit 
RELATED STORY
5 biggest WWE backstage secrets that Bray Wyatt revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns with an unexpected demented new gimmick
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Bray Wyatt might have a split personality 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the WWE gave Bray Wyatt a new gimmick 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Bray Wyatt has been missing for so long 
RELATED STORY
5 Storylines to bring Bray Wyatt back into the WWE roster 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt was repackaged & the Firefly Fun House was introduced 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us this week in the Firefly Fun House segment
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE RAW- Bray Wyatt returns, Hilarious botches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us