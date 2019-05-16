WWE News: Hall of Famer has incredible booking idea for Bray Wyatt

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.32K // 16 May 2019, 10:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray during his weekly Firefly Funhouse segment, which features on Raw

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio Show, and shared a potential booking idea for Bray Wyatt's new character.

Ray stated that Wyatt's character should put less focus on wrestling and more on character development, and added that he should terrorise the entire Raw roster with his creepy antics.

In case you didn't know...

In a matter of months, Bray Wyatt turned from one of the most interesting characters in WWE history, to an afterthought. He spent a long time recovering from an injury and came back in a completely different avatar.

The new persona of Bray Wyatt came in as a children's show host, who although seemed completely harmless and extremely friendly, was also displaying a creepy side of him. Wyatt was recently seen leaving his fans in a frenzy, after he challenged them to solve an extremely difficult puzzle.

His dark side came out in full view this past Monday on Raw, when the Firefly Funhouse show suddenly took a weird turn and Bray Wyatt came out wearing a terrifying mask.

The heart of the matter

Bully Ray had an interesting idea for his booking. He started off by saying that he isn't thrilled with the idea of Wyatt going against someone like Roman Reigns.

"I want to see him terrorize the entire WWE."@bullyray5150 explains to @davidlagreca1 why the best creative decision for @WWEBrayWyatt's character is to terrorize the #WWE roster, ala Freddy Krueger, Jason & Michael Myers, instead of wrestling.#RAW #SDLive pic.twitter.com/oNfyHSpcLk — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 14, 2019

He stated that he doesn't want to see Wyatt wrestle much, and instead wants him to terrorise the WWE locker room. Ray added that he doesn't want to see Bray in action unless and until it's absolutely necessary.

Advertisement

"I want to see him terrorise the entire roster. I want to see him terrorise the entire company. I want to see Vince McMahon walk into his office at Titan Towers and the lights don’t come on. I want to see a flashlight come on and it’s Bray Wyatt’s face in that creepy clown mask. I want to see things that have nothing to do with a wrestling match, until it is absolutely, positively the right time to have a wrestling match."

What's next?

Now that Wyatt's character has taken a dark turn, it will be interesting to see how WWE plays it out as we move forward on a weekly basis.

What are your thoughts on Bully Ray's idea? Let us know in the comments below!